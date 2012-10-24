FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flagstar posts Q3 profit on higher loan sale income
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Flagstar posts Q3 profit on higher loan sale income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Flagstar Bancorp said it swung to a third-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, as loan sale income rose 57 percent and mortgage originations increased 16 percent.

The Troy, Michigan-based lender posted net income of $79.7 million, or $1.36 per share, from a loss of $14.2 million, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier.

Provisions for loan losses rose 6.3 percent to $305 million.

The company reported a gain of $334.4 million on loan sale income, up from $212.7 million a year earlier.

Flagstar, which is one of the first lenders to go to trial over claims that it misrepresented loans pooled into mortgage-backed offerings, said originated mortgage loans in the quarter went up to $14.5 billion, from $12.5 billion a year earlier.

The midwestern regional bank was sued in 2011 by bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd, which had guaranteed $900 million of securities and was on the hook to pay investors when the investment plummeted in value in the housing market meltdown.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.