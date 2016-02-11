FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flagstar escapes securities lawsuit over failure to disclose CFPB probe
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 11, 2016 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

Flagstar escapes securities lawsuit over failure to disclose CFPB probe

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Detroit has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit accusing Michigan-based Flagstar Bancorp Inc of not properly disclosing a regulatory probe that ultimately cost the bank $37.5 million in penalties and restitution.

In a ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman said boilerplate language in Flagstar’s securities filings about ongoing investigations was sufficient, and the bank had no duty to tell investors about a specific probe launched by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20P1AGL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.