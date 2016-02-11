Flagstar escapes securities lawsuit over failure to disclose CFPB probe

A federal judge in Detroit has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit accusing Michigan-based Flagstar Bancorp Inc of not properly disclosing a regulatory probe that ultimately cost the bank $37.5 million in penalties and restitution.

In a ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman said boilerplate language in Flagstar’s securities filings about ongoing investigations was sufficient, and the bank had no duty to tell investors about a specific probe launched by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2011.

