Flash crash arrest shows market integrity key, US regulator says
April 22, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Flash crash arrest shows market integrity key, US regulator says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - The arrest of a British trader for his alleged role in the 2010 “flash crash” showed how important it was to protect the integrity of markets, the head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday.

“We will do everything in our power to pursue those who attempt to engage in fraud or manipulation in our markets,” Chairman Tim Massad said in the text of a speech prepared for delivery at a conference in Chicago.

“There is nothing more important than the integrity of our markets,” he said.

On Tuesday, the CFTC filed civil charges against Navinder Singh Sarao who was arrested in London. His arrest followed criminal charges brought by the U.S. Justice Department for wire fraud, commodities fraud and manipulation. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

