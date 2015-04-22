FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse says struck security deal with "Flash Crash" suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse UK entered into a security agreement with Nav Sarao Futures in 2010 that was a standard banking arrangement and not a mortgage, a Credit Suisse spokesman said on Wednesday.

Nav Sarao is accused of earning millions through fraud and helping cause a trillion dollar “flash crash” on U.S. stock markets.

“A charge was created and registered in May 2010 in favour of CSUK which related to a Security Agreement,” the Credit Suisse spokesman said, citing regulatory filings in emailed comments to Reuters. “This is a standard banking arrangement.”

“CSUK has not entered into any mortgage arrangement with Nav Sarao,” the spokesman said, adding that Nav Sarao is not a client of Credit Suisse in Britain. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent Writing by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
