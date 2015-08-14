FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accused "flash crash" trader to be released on bail in London
August 14, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Accused "flash crash" trader to be released on bail in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Navinder Sarao, the London-based trader wanted in the United States for his alleged role in the 2010 Wall Street “flash crash”, is set to be freed on bail on Friday after his conditions were modified, one of his lawyers said.

Sarao was arrested by British police on a U.S. extradition warrant in April after being charged with wire fraud, commodities fraud and market manipulation by the U.S. Justice Department.

Lawyer Russell Nicholson said Westminster Magistrates Court had removed a condition to pay 5 million pounds, without objection from the United States, and following that decision Sarao would be released from custody. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)

