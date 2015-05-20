FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK court dents "flash crash" trader's hopes of bail release
May 20, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

UK court dents "flash crash" trader's hopes of bail release

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The hopes of Britain’s “flash crash” trader of being released from custody as he fights a U.S. extradition request were dented on Wednesday when the High Court refused to vary his bail conditions.

Navinder Sarao, 36, was arrested by British police on a U.S extradition warrant on April 21 after being charged with wire fraud, commodities fraud and market manipulation by the U.S. Justice Department. He had applied for his bail conditions to be relaxed after his assets were frozen.

But Judge Ross Cranston turned down his application.

“There’s no substantial reassurance that this applicant is not a flight risk,” he said.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

