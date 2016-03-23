British judge approves extradition of "flash crash" trader to U.S.

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - A British judge on Wednesday approved a U.S. extradition request for a London-based trader accused of contributing to the 2010 Wall Street “flash crash” by placing bogus orders to spoof the market.

Navinder Sarao, 37, who traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from his parents’ home near London’s Heathrow Airport, is wanted in the United States to face trial on 22 criminal counts. He denies any wrongdoing and his defence team said he would appeal against the extradition order.

The judge’s ruling needs to be approved by Home Secretary Theresa May before the extradition can take place. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)