FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's FleetMatics files for IPO of up to $100 mln
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

Ireland's FleetMatics files for IPO of up to $100 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Ireland’s FleetMatics Group Ltd filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its ordinary shares.

FleetMatics offers GPS fleet tracking software to small and medium-sized businesses that own fleets of commercial vehicles.

FleetMatics intends to use part of the proceeds to pay down debt, fund its marketing activities and for working capital needs, the company said in a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, whose rivals include Trimble Navigation Ltd , plans to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FM.”

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, RBC Capital, Stifel Nicolaus and William Blair are the underwriters for the offering.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.