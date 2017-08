Aug 1 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said it will buy GPS vehicle tracking company Fleetmatics Group Plc for about $2.4 billion in cash.

Verizon will pay $60 per Fleetmatics share, a premium of about 40 percent to Friday's close. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)