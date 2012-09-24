FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FleetMatics sets IPO price range
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

FleetMatics sets IPO price range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ireland’s FleetMatics Group Ltd said it expects to sell 7.7 million shares for between $15 and $17 each in an initial public offering of its ordinary shares.

The company, which offers GPS fleet tracking software to small and medium-sized businesses that own fleets of commercial vehicles, will be selling 6.2 million ordinary shares while the selling shareholders will offer the rest.

At the mid-point of the expected price range, the IPO will raise $123.2 million. Fleetmatics expects to receive $88.5 million, after deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses.

The company said its ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FLTX.” The company had earlier intended to be listed under the symbol “FM.”

Proceeds raised will be used to pay down debt, funding marketing activities and for working capital purposes, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, RBC Capital, Stifel Nicolaus and William Blair are the underwriters for the offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.