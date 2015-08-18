FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Fletcher Building annual profit slides, Australia weighs
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 18, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

NZ's Fletcher Building annual profit slides, Australia weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand Fletcher Building reported a slide in annual profit on Wednesday as falling revenues at the constructions materials maker’s Australian operations offset gains seen at home.

Net profit for the year to June 30 dropped 20 percent to NZ$270 million ($177.96 million) from NZ$339 million a year earlier. Some analysts had forecast a rise to around NZ$390 million.

Operating earnings excluding significant items rose 5 percent to NZ$653 million, at the low end of company guidance of NZ$650 million to NZ$690 million.

Shares in Fletcher, New Zealand’s largest company by market share, traded 0.26 percent higher at NZ$7.65, showing little initial reaction to the results.

Fletcher said that a slowdown in the mining sector of Australia, where it earns 35 percent of total revenues, had weighed on overall earnings.

Operating earnings before interest and tax in Australia fell 30.4 percent in the past year, taking some of the glow off a 24 percent rise in earnings in New Zealand.

“The New Zealand construction market was strong across the residential, commercial and infrastructure sectors, and we experienced strong volume growth in most of our businesses,” Mark Adamson, Fletcher Building’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“Conditions in Australia were much more mixed, with a buoyant residential construction market, but weak conditions in the mining, resources and infrastructure sectors.”

Fletcher added that it expected earnings would continue to benefit from an ongoing housing boom in New Zealand, but it warned that construction activity in the mining and resources sectors in Australia would likely trend lower in response to weaker global commodity prices.

Fletcher Building is the lead contractor in the earthquake rebuild programmed for Christchurch, and makes a broad range of building products from steel roof tiles to timber products, which it exports to Asia, Europe and the Americas. ($1 = 1.5172 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.