FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Fletcher appoints new CEO Adamson
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 17, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

NZ's Fletcher appoints new CEO Adamson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fletcher Building on Monday announced that Mark Adamson would head Australasia’s biggest building products company, replacing current chief executive Jonathan Ling, who will retire on Sept. 30.

Adamson, currently chief executive of Fletcher’s struggling Laminates and Panels division, has also been appointed managing director, and will take up the role on Oct. 1.

”Mark’s ability to deliver continued operational performance improvements and to also identify and execute strategies for

profitable growth make him ideally placed to lead the company over this next period,” Fletcher Chairman Ralph Waters said in a statement.

A decline in the home building markets on both sides of the Tasman has battered Fletcher, which reported a 13 percent fall in half-year profits in February.

Its share price closed at NZ$6.290 on Friday, having hit a near five-month low earlier this month. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.