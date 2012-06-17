NZ's Fletcher appoints new CEO Adamson

WELLINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fletcher Building on Monday announced that Mark Adamson would head Australasia’s biggest building products company, replacing current chief executive Jonathan Ling, who will retire on Sept. 30.

Adamson, currently chief executive of Fletcher’s struggling Laminates and Panels division, has also been appointed managing director, and will take up the role on Oct. 1.

”Mark’s ability to deliver continued operational performance improvements and to also identify and execute strategies for

profitable growth make him ideally placed to lead the company over this next period,” Fletcher Chairman Ralph Waters said in a statement.

A decline in the home building markets on both sides of the Tasman has battered Fletcher, which reported a 13 percent fall in half-year profits in February.

Its share price closed at NZ$6.290 on Friday, having hit a near five-month low earlier this month. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)