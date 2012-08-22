UPDATE 2-Fletcher Building sees tough 2013, shares slide

* Fletcher sees difficult year ahead, shares down 4 pct

WELLINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fletcher Building Ltd posted a decline in second-half profits and said the coming year for the Australian and New Zealand housing construction markets would likely be tough, sending its shares tumbling to a two week-low.

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ling said a marked improvement in the Australian and New Zealand markets would be needed to lift future earnings -- a slap in the face to hopes it would offer a more upbeat outlook which had helped its shares higher in recent weeks.

“Shares have fallen on the outlook statement that the company suggests,” said Rickey Ward, head of equities at Tyndall Asset Management.

“They’ve clearly confirmed that the environment is challenging at best.”

Second-half net profit before one-offs slumped 18 percent to NZ$158 million ($128.3 million), according to Reuters calculations but were slightly better than expectations for NZ$154 million, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Shares in Australasia’s biggest building products firm slid 4 percent lower to a two-week trough of NZ$6.35.

Ling said in a statement the company had been hit by a slowdown in construction in Australia and weak building activity in New Zealand, which has suffered ongoing disruption to rebuilding efforts in the Canterbury region, devastated by an earthquake in 2011.

Net profit for the year to June 30 fell 35 percent to NZ$185 million from NZ$283 million a year earlier.

Profit before one-off and unusual items was NZ$317 million from NZ$359 million a year ago and slightly higher than market expectations for NZ$313 million.

The company gave no detailed guidance on future earnings but said markets were uncertain and volatile, with expectations of flat or subdued trading in the United States and Europe, but growth in Asia.

Easing the blow from weak Australian and New Zealand markets was a rise in earnings in Fletcher’s concrete division, along with an increased contribution from Crane, an Australian plumbing supplies company acquired in 2011.

The company booked one-off charges for the year of NZ$132 million, including a NZ$74 million fall in the value of its insulation business in Australia, although Fletcher said it would keep the business.

It also took NZ$58 million of restructuring costs for its Laminex business and the closure of its Formica plant in Spain. ($1=NZ$1.23) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by M.D. Golan and Edwina Gibbs)