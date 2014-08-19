NZ's Fletcher Building full-year profit rises 4 pct

WELLINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fletcher Building ltd, Australasia’s biggest building products firm, on Wednesday reported a 4 percent rise in annual profits due to strong building activity in New Zealand, while gains were tempered by a strong domestic currency.

Net profit for the year to June 30 was NZ$339 million ($285.23 million) from NZ$326 million last year. Analysts on average forecast a net profit of about NZ$358 million.

Operating earnings excluding significant items came in at NZ$624 million, in line with company guidance for NZ$610 million-NZ$650 million.

The company announced a dividend of 18 cents per share from 17 cents last year, taking the total dividend for the year to 36 cents.

It said it expected to increase its earnings in the next year as it delivers on a backlog of construction projects in New Zealand, while the Australian market improves.

Fletcher Building is the lead contractor in the earthquake rebuild programme for Christchurch, and makes a broad range of building products from steel roof tiles to timber products, which it exports to Asia, Europe and the Americas.

It has benefited from the rebuild projects, a strong housing market in New Zealand and an improving market in Australia, although it faces tough competition in those markets.