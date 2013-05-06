FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bridgepoint to acquire Flexitallic from Eurazeo
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 4 years

Bridgepoint to acquire Flexitallic from Eurazeo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Bridgepoint has agreed to buy sealing product technology specialist Flexitallic Group from France’s Eurazeo in a deal valuing the business at 450 million euros ($588 million), the companies said.

Eurazeo, which acquired a majority stake in Flexitallic in 2006, said in a statement on Monday that it would reap 145 million euros in cash from the sale, representing a 95 million capital gain.

The transaction is the latest instance of one buy-out house selling a company it owns to another, a practice which has dominated deal making in Europe so far this year, worrying investors that firms are just recycling deals among themselves.

Bridgepoint will buy a majority stake in the company, whose products serve the energy industry. Its management, including Remi Toledano, chief executive since 2010, will hold the rest.

Flexitallic’s main business units are based in France, the United States, the UK and Canada, with annual sales of 210 million euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.