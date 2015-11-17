Flexjet orders 20 supersonic business jets from Aerion

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Flexjet said it ordered 20 of Aerion Corp’s AS2 supersonic business jets, which will make the private jet travel firm the first to offer publically available supersonic transport since the Concorde was grounded in 2003.

AS2, a three-engine jet that can carry eight to 12 passengers, is being developed by Aerion in collaboration with Airbus Group. It is expected to make its maiden flight in 2021 and enter service in 2023.

Flexjet, owned by Directional Aviation Capital, allows customers to buy a ‘share’ in a plane rather than purchasing one outright. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)