FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flexjet orders 20 supersonic business jets from Aerion
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Flexjet orders 20 supersonic business jets from Aerion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Flexjet said it ordered 20 of Aerion Corp’s AS2 supersonic business jets, which will make the private jet travel firm the first to offer publically available supersonic transport since the Concorde was grounded in 2003.

AS2, a three-engine jet that can carry eight to 12 passengers, is being developed by Aerion in collaboration with Airbus Group. It is expected to make its maiden flight in 2021 and enter service in 2023.

Flexjet, owned by Directional Aviation Capital, allows customers to buy a ‘share’ in a plane rather than purchasing one outright. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.