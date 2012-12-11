FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flextronics takes over Motorola assembly plants
December 11, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

Flextronics takes over Motorola assembly plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Contract manufacturer Flextronics International Ltd said it agreed to take over Motorola Mobility’s manufacturing operations in Tianjin, China and Jaguariuna, Brazil.

Singapore-based Flextronics said it will acquire the operations in Tianjin and assume management of the Jaguariuna facility.

The deal with Motorola, owned by Google, also includes manufacturing and service for Android mobile devices, Flextronics said in a press release.

A Google spokeswoman said the agreement encompassed the bulk of Motorola’s manufacturing capacity, but declined to provide further comment on the terms of the transaction.

Faced with slow demand and macroeconomic uncertainty, Flextronics has cut its exposure to the PC industry to concentrate on more profitable businesses like industrial, automotive and communications.

In August, Nokia Siemens Networks said it would open an assembly line in Brazil with Flextronics to build mobile phone network equipment.

