Flextronics revenue beats estimates
July 25, 2013 / 8:19 PM / in 4 years

Flextronics revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Contract electronics manufacturer Flextronics International Ltd reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue as the acquisition of some Motorola Mobility units reduced the impact of the loss of a contract with BlackBerry Ltd.

Net income fell to $59.3 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $128.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents per share.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $5.79 billion.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $5.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
