a year ago
August 24, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Flight Centre FY profit falls 4.7 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australia's top listed travel agent Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd said on Thursday its annual profit fell 4.7 percent, owing to an airfare price war cutting margins, computer upgrades and underperformance in India and Asia.

The company's net profit for the year to June 30 was A$244.6 million ($186 million), lower than profit for the corresponding period last year, which was A$256.6 million. The result was below an average forecast of A$249 million from eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In May, the company warned that its pre-tax profit would likely fall, citing elections in the United States and Australia and the then-pending Brexit vote in the United Kingdom as dampeners on business travel.

The company announced a final dividend of 92 cents, for a total dividend of $1.52, the same total dividend as 2015. ($1 = 1.3146 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
