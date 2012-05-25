FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canadian arrested for incident at Miami airport
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 25, 2012 / 8:34 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian arrested for incident at Miami airport

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with statement from FBI, adds dateline)

MIAMI, May 25 (Reuters) - A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport on Friday for rushing to the front of an American Airlines flight from Jamaica after it had landed, authorities said.

The FBI said 24-year-old Ryan Snider caused no injuries or damage to the plane and his behavior did not appear to be terrorism related.

But a statement from the agency said he was taken into federal custody and “expected to face federal charges which may include interference with a flight crew.”

An initial court appearance for Snider was expected to be scheduled for Tuesday, the statement said.

A spokesman for American Airlines’ parent AMR Corp said earlier that Snider appeared “disoriented” after he stood up and refused to sit as the plane taxied to its airport gate.

“We had what appeared to be a ‘disoriented’ male passenger who stood up at his seat in the main cabin after landing in Miami as the flight was taxiing in,” AMR spokesman Tim Smith said.

“He did not obey crew member instructions to sit down and then moved toward the front of the aircraft where he was subdued,” Smith said.

The Boeing Co 757 with 120 passengers was concluding a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica, to Miami.

On Tuesday, a US Airways flight was diverted after a passenger said she had a surgically-implanted device in her body and the flight was disrupted.

In a separate incident the same day, the crew on a US Airways commuter flight operated by the carrier’s Piedmont subsidiary, reported a “possible flare” when the plane was approaching the Philadelphia airport.

Reporting by Kyle Peterson and Tom Brown; Editing by Vicki Allen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.