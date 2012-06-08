FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flinders loses appeal against $550 mln Russian deal injunction
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 8, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Flinders loses appeal against $550 mln Russian deal injunction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 8 (Reuters) - Australian takeover target Flinders Mines said on Friday a Russian court had dismissed an appeal by Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works against a decision blocking the Russian company’s A$554 million ($550 million) bid.

Flinders said in a statement the next court hearing would be on July 2, after the June 30 deadline agreed by the two firms to get a deal done.

Flinders said it suggested unspecified alternative proposals to MMK and would update the market on the outcome.

Shares in Flinders were down 7 percent at A$0.13 in early trade, well below the A$0.30 a share MMK was offering.

Russian courts have refused to overturn an injunction blocking the deal before it hears a lawsuit brought by minority shareholder Elena Egorova.

Egorova opposes the deal because she believes purchasing Flinders will create financial and operational risks for the Russian firm. ($1 = 1.0063 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.