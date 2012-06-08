Flinders loses appeal against $550 mln Russian deal injunction

SYDNEY, June 8 (Reuters) - Australian takeover target Flinders Mines said on Friday a Russian court had dismissed an appeal by Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works against a decision blocking the Russian company’s A$554 million ($550 million) bid.

Flinders said in a statement the next court hearing would be on July 2, after the June 30 deadline agreed by the two firms to get a deal done.

Flinders said it suggested unspecified alternative proposals to MMK and would update the market on the outcome.

Shares in Flinders were down 7 percent at A$0.13 in early trade, well below the A$0.30 a share MMK was offering.

Russian courts have refused to overturn an injunction blocking the deal before it hears a lawsuit brought by minority shareholder Elena Egorova.

Egorova opposes the deal because she believes purchasing Flinders will create financial and operational risks for the Russian firm. ($1 = 1.0063 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Paul Tait)