Australia OKs $591 mln sale of Flinders Mines to Russia's MMK
March 6, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 6 years ago

Australia OKs $591 mln sale of Flinders Mines to Russia's MMK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board has approved the proposed A$554 million ($591 million) acquisition of iron ore explorer Flinders Mines by Russia’s Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) , Flinders said on Tuesday.

MMK, Russia’s third-largest steelmaker, is joining rivals in the race to secure promising sources of iron ore to lock in supply and keep costs down, allowing them to make a profit even during economic downturns.

Flinders, which like other exploration companies is facing tougher credit conditions, has said a takeover by MMK would eliminate “significant risk” that its mine in the Pilbara iron belt of Western Australia would not be developed.

“Flinders’ Board of Directors continues to unanimously recommend that all Flinders shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme in the absence of a superior proposal,” the Australian company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9373 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

