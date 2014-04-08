FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CVC set to sell ink maker, Flint, to Koch, Goldman -sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-CVC set to sell ink maker, Flint, to Koch, Goldman -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company details)

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is in advanced talks to sell its printing-ink maker, Flint Group, to Koch Industries and Goldman Sachs Group’s private equity arm, two people familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

A deal valuing the group at more than its 2013 sales of 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion) could be struck as early as this week, said the sources, who asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

CVC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while no one at Koch, one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, was immediately available for comment.

Bloomberg News reported earlier on Tuesday that Koch and the Goldman Sachs unit are near an agreement to buy Flint.

In 2010 CVC tried unsuccessfully to list Flint, having built up the company with follow-on acquisitions after merging ink businesses bought from BASF and Akzo Nobel in 2004.

Luxembourg-based Flint Group is one of the largest suppliers to the printing and packaging industry worldwide, according to its website. ($1=0.7277 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; editing by Greg Mahlich and Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.