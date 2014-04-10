FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Koch, Goldman agree to buy ink maker Flint from CVC
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Koch, Goldman agree to buy ink maker Flint from CVC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - Koch Industries and Goldman Sachs’s private equity arm are acquiring European printing-ink maker Flint from buyout group CVC , the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The deal values the company at more than 2.2 billion euros and will see the buyers bolster Flint’s equity position, enabling it to acquire competitors in coming years, people familiar with the transaction said.

“With a significantly improved capital structure, Flint Group is best positioned to pursue its ambitious growth plans to further strengthen its market leading positions,” Matthias Hieber, who heads Goldman Sachs’ equity investments in Germany, said in statement.

The sale comes after several unsuccessful attempts by CVC to sell the asset over the last couple of years. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.