4 months ago
Flint water class action to stay in federal court -6th Circuit
April 25, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 4 months ago

Flint water class action to stay in federal court -6th Circuit

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A class action lawsuit accusing the engineering firms Veolia Environnement SA and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc of failing to stop the Flint, Michigan water crisis should be heard in federal rather than state court, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit reversed a federal district court judge who had cited the so-called "local controversy" exception to the Class Action Fairness Act of 2005 in remanding the case to state court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oJkAWr

