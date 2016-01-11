FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Flipkart names Binny Bansal as CEO in management rejig
January 11, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

India's Flipkart names Binny Bansal as CEO in management rejig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India’s biggest e-commerce company Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N) said on Monday its Chief Executive and co-founder Sachin Bansal will step down and be succeeded by its other co-founder, Binny Bansal.

Binny, who was the chief operating officer before the rejig, launched Flipkart in 2007 along with Sachin, (they are not related) who will now take the role of executive chairman.

The management changes come amid talks that the company is preparing for an IPO in the United States - in what is expected to be one of the biggest listings by an Indian company abroad. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

