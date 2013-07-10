FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Flipkart raises $200 mln through private equity
July 10, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

India's Flipkart raises $200 mln through private equity

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - India’s Flipkart has raised $200 million from a clutch of private equity funds, the company said on Wednesday, in what could be the single largest investment in an e-commerce company in the country.

The money was raised from South African technology group Naspers Ltd and private equity funds Tiger Global and Accel Partners, Flipkart said in a statement.

All the three companies are existing investors in the Bangalore-based firm, which will use the funds for building and strengthening technology capabilities and bolstering its supply chain, it said.

The six-year-old company offers products across 17 categories and has more than 1 million unique visitors every day, it said. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

