Flipkart raises $160 mln in latest funding drive

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Flipkart, one of India’s largest e-commerce companies, has raised $160 million from private equity investors, taking the total to $360 million in its recent fund raising drive to build and strengthen technology and bolster its supply chain.

The Bangalore-based company had raised $200 million in July from existing investors including South Africa’s media and e-commerce company Naspers Ltd. and private equity funds Tiger Global and Accel Partners.

In the latest round of funding, investors include Dragoneer Investment Group, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Sofina , Vulcan Capital and Tiger Global, the company said in a statement.

Six-year-old Flipkart offers products across 17 categories and has more than 1 million unique visitors every day, according to the company statement. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Sunil Nair)