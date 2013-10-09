FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flipkart raises $160 mln in latest funding drive
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 4 years

Flipkart raises $160 mln in latest funding drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Flipkart, one of India’s largest e-commerce companies, has raised $160 million from private equity investors, taking the total to $360 million in its recent fund raising drive to build and strengthen technology and bolster its supply chain.

The Bangalore-based company had raised $200 million in July from existing investors including South Africa’s media and e-commerce company Naspers Ltd. and private equity funds Tiger Global and Accel Partners.

In the latest round of funding, investors include Dragoneer Investment Group, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Sofina , Vulcan Capital and Tiger Global, the company said in a statement.

Six-year-old Flipkart offers products across 17 categories and has more than 1 million unique visitors every day, according to the company statement. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.