FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-FLIR Systems estimates 2nd-qtr below expectations
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-FLIR Systems estimates 2nd-qtr below expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Surveillance products maker FLIR Systems Inc estimated its second-quarter earnings to be below market expectations, hurt by weaker demand for several products, particularly in Europe.

“Delays in customer delivery schedules negatively impacted revenue during the quarter, particularly in the cores and components line of products in the thermal vision and measurement segment,” Chief Executive Earl Lewis said.

The company, which makes thermal-imaging products and infrared cameras, expects adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $338 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 36 cents a share on revenue of $380.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Portland, Oregon-based company also cut its 2012 earnings outlook to $1.40 to $1.50 per share, from its prior forecast of $1.60 to $1.70 per share.

It now expects full-year revenue of between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion, down from its previous forecast of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $18.33 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.