FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand logistics firm Fliway plans domestic IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 6, 2015 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

New Zealand logistics firm Fliway plans domestic IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand transport and logistics company Fliway Ltd is planning a domestic initial public offering (IPO) to fund future growth, the company said on Friday.

The company plans to sell between NZ$27.3 million and NZ$44.5 million ($20.4 million to $33.3 million) worth of new and existing shares, it said.

The price, through a bookbuild, will be set on March 17 with an NZX listing on April 9.

Post-IPO, existing shareholders will retain between 30 and 50 percent of the company, which has an enterprise value of NZ$70 million to NZ$75 million.

The company forecast a net profit of around NZ$4.5 million from revenue of NZ$85.6 million in the year to Dec. 31, with a projected dividend yield of up to 7 to 8 percent.

Forsyth Barr is the arranger and lead manager for the offer.

Fliway offers transport and warehousing facilities, and operates a local joint venture with United Parcel Service Inc , the world’s largest package delivery company. ($1=NZ$1.3349) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.