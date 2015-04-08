New Zealand's Fliway has steady debut on exchange

WELLINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand transport and logistics company Fliway Ltd traded steadily when it debuted on the stock exchange on Wednesday.

In early trading the company’s shares briefly touched NZ$1.22 compared with an issue price of NZ$1.20, before settling back to trade unchanged.

The company raised NZ$34 million ($25.7 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) last month in which it sold 28.4 million new and existing shares.

The existing shareholders have retained a 54 percent stake in the company, which has forecast a net profit of about NZ$4.5 million from revenue of NZ$85.6 million in the year to Dec. 31.

Forsyth Barr was the arranger and lead manager for the offer.

Fliway offers transport and warehouse facilities, and operates a local joint venture with UPS. ($1 = 1.3236 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Stephen Coates)