New Zealand's Fliway prices shares at low end in IPO

WELLINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand transport and logistics company Fliway Ltd will raise about NZ$34 million ($25 million) in its planned initial public offering (IPO) which will pay down debt and fund future growth, the company said on Thursday.

The company will sell 28.4 million new and existing shares at NZ$1.20 each, the bottom of an indicative range that had a top price of NZ$1.40.

It will have a capitalisation of NZ$54.5 million and expects to list on the New Zealand stock exchange NZX on April 9.

The existing shareholders will retain a 54 percent stake, after initially indicating they would hold between 30 and 50 percent.

The company has forecast a net profit of around NZ$4.5 million from revenue of NZ$85.6 million in the year to Dec. 31, with a projected dividend yield of 8.1 percent.

Forsyth Barr is the arranger and lead manager for the offer.

Fliway offers transport and warehousing facilities, and operates a local joint venture with UPS. ($1 = 1.3376 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford)