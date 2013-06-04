Czech and Austrian utilities shutter power plants due to floods

PRAGUE/VIENNA, June 4 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ shuttered a 720-megawatt coal-fired power plant north of Prague and Austria’s Verbund closed four of its 10 hydropower stations on the Danube river amid central Europe’s worst flooding in a decade.

CEZ shut its Melnik 2 and Melnik 3 units and said it would limit supplies to four northern districts due to safety concerns after declaring a state of emergency as waters from the Elbe river overflowed its banks.

Central Europe’s biggest utility said the affected areas for limited power supplies were north of the capital Prague and included Usti nad Labem, the region’s biggest city.

“The aim ... is to limit power supply to the smallest possible extent which will avert the danger of a direct threat to life, health and property,” CEZ said in a statement.

The state-owned power group’s spokesman Ladislav Kriz added that all other major CEZ power plants - except for a remaining 325 MW heating unit at Melnik - were safe as they were not located in areas affected by rising water.

The flooding has forced thousands from their homes across central Europe and killed at least 12 people in the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland and Germany since the weekend.

Swathes of suburban Prague were submerged but metal barriers along the Vltava river shielded the historic centre as the high water shifted north to eastern Germany.

Austrian utility Verbund said it had closed four of its 10 hydropower plants on the Danube river in Austria due to the floods. Hydropower accounts for about a fifth of Austria’s power generation.

Turbines were still operating at least partially at other Danube plants, while the Aschach plant was operating normally, the utility said.

Verbund was using reservoir power stations and thermal plants to offset lost output, so power supply was not an issue, a spokeswoman said.

“The plants at Ybbs-Persenbeug, Melk, Greifenstein and Vienna-Freudenau are shut down,” she said.

Forecasters said receding rains would help water levels to drop across the Czech Republic, but that parts of Slovakia and Hungary, as well as Germany, would be affected in coming days.

They also predicted the worst might be over for cities such as Passau but warned of flooding in the historic city of Dresden and nearby Meissen, both devastated when similar floods swept across central Europe in 2002.

The last time central Europe saw similar floods was in 2002, when 17 people were killed in the Czech Republic, and damage estimated at 20 billion euros ($26 billion) was inflicted.