American Airlines plane searched after suspicious item found during flight
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

American Airlines plane searched after suspicious item found during flight

MIAMI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - An American Airlines passenger jet was being searched by police on Tuesday after a suspicious item was noticed during a flight from Paris, a spokeswoman for Miami International Airport said.

The 217 passengers and 14 crew members traveling from Paris to Miami aboard the Boeing 777 had all been removed from the plane and were on buses at around 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Tuesday, spokeswoman Suzy Trutie said. The flight arrived at 3:35 p.m. EST (2035 GMT).

The Miami-Dade police department was investigating the suspicious item, which was found while the plane was mid-flight, she said.

The aircraft was moved to a remote part of the airport while the investigation was being conducted, she said. (Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; writing and additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Bernard Orr)

