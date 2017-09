June 15 (Reuters) - There is “no question” that a 2-year-old boy who was dragged by an alligator into a lagoon at Walt Disney World resort in Florida is dead, the local sheriff said on Wednesday.

“We know that this is a recovery effort at this point,” Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told a news conference, about 15 hours after the child was attacked by the gator. (Editing by Daniel Wallis)