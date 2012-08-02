FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida's Miami-Dade school board eyes $1.2 bln in new bonds
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

Florida's Miami-Dade school board eyes $1.2 bln in new bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - School board members in Florida’s Miami-Dade County have tentatively approved a ballot referendum to authorize the sale of $1.2 billion of general obligation bonds.

In a 7-2 vote, the massive public school district’s board took the first step late on Wednesday to putting a bond referendum on the ballot, possibly as early as November.

State education officials must also agree to the proposal, and a second successful school board vote is required before local voters can decide on borrowing needed for school renovations, rebuilding and technology improvements.

“Almost 50 percent of the district’s facilities are over 40 years old, and almost one third are over 50 years old,” the school district said in a written release.

The urban school district, whose finances were badly hurt by Florida’s sinking real estate market, has estimated it has $2 billion worth of capital needs and deferred maintenance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.