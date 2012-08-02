Florida's Miami-Dade school board eyes $1.2 bln in new bonds

MIAMI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - School board members in Florida’s Miami-Dade County have tentatively approved a ballot referendum to authorize the sale of $1.2 billion of general obligation bonds.

In a 7-2 vote, the massive public school district’s board took the first step late on Wednesday to putting a bond referendum on the ballot, possibly as early as November.

State education officials must also agree to the proposal, and a second successful school board vote is required before local voters can decide on borrowing needed for school renovations, rebuilding and technology improvements.

“Almost 50 percent of the district’s facilities are over 40 years old, and almost one third are over 50 years old,” the school district said in a written release.

The urban school district, whose finances were badly hurt by Florida’s sinking real estate market, has estimated it has $2 billion worth of capital needs and deferred maintenance.