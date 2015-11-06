Florida credit card surcharge law struck down by 11th Circuit

A federal appeals court has struck down a Florida law that barred merchants from imposing a surcharge on customers who pay with credit cards.

In a split decision Wednesday, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the law violates merchants’ right to free speech because it regulated “surcharges” for credit card customers but not “discounts” for those paying cash, the difference between which the majority saw as largely semantic.

