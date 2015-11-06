FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida credit card surcharge law struck down by 11th Circuit
November 6, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Florida credit card surcharge law struck down by 11th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has struck down a Florida law that barred merchants from imposing a surcharge on customers who pay with credit cards.

In a split decision Wednesday, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the law violates merchants’ right to free speech because it regulated “surcharges” for credit card customers but not “discounts” for those paying cash, the difference between which the majority saw as largely semantic.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WEvkyT

