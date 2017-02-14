Feb 14 A Royal Caribbean cruise ship remained in a Florida port on Tuesday morning after U.S. Coast Guard inspectors halted its departure when they found a problem with its life-saving equipment, local media reported.

Majesty of the Seas, a ship that carries more than 2,000 passengers, remained docked in Port Canaveral, Florida after it was scheduled to leave for a Bahamas cruise on Monday afternoon, an NBC affiliate reported.

"We passed our previous inspection but the U.S. Coast Guard would like for us to change the jackets immediately," Royal Caribbean tweeted late on Monday night. It was not immediately clear if it was referring to emergency flotation vests.

Several Royal Caribbean passengers expressed frustration on the delay on Twitter, and the company responded by asking for their patience.

"We couldn't be more disappointed," Tweeted Kelsey Graham, who said that she was on the cruise with her grandmother to celebrate the latter's 85th birthday.

It is unclear how many people are aboard the 880-foot-long (268-meter-long) ship.

No comment was immediately available on Tuesday by telephone from Royal Caribbean headquarters in Miami before business hours. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee Editing by W Simon)