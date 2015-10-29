FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dynamic Airways plane on fire at Florida airport, passengers evacuated -reports
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 29, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Dynamic Airways plane on fire at Florida airport, passengers evacuated -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Passengers were forced to evacuate a Dynamic International Airways plane after it apparently caught fire on the runway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to media reports on Thursday citing federal aviation officials.

MSNBC, citing the Federal Aviation Administration, said the plane had experienced a fuel leak before takeoff at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

CNN showed one person being led away from the scene on a stretcher. The plane, a Boeing 767, was headed for Venezuela, CNN added. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.