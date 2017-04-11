By Bernie Woodall
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. An Orlando-based state
prosecutor who was removed from 23 murder cases by Florida
Governor Rick Scott for refusing to consider the death penalty
on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit claiming that Scott's
executive order was unconstitutional and seeking to reverse it.
Aramis Ayala, who took office in January as state attorney
for the Ninth Judicial District in central Florida, covering
Orange and Osceola Counties, last month said she would not seek
the death penalty in murder cases. One of those cases is for the
killing of an Orlando police officer.
In the suit filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle
District of Florida, Ayala claims that Scott acted
unconstitutionally in not allowing her the discretion to decide
how she wants to run the prosecutor's office. The lawsuit cites
violations of both the U.S. Constitution and the Florida
Constitution.
Scott's office did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The suit also names as a defendant Brad King, state attorney
for Florida's Fifth Judicial Circuit, who was assigned by Scott
to prosecute the 23 murder cases. The suit asks that King be
kept from taking over those cases.
The suit claims that Scott violated the U.S. Constitution,
citing the 14th Amendment's clause guaranteeing "equal
protection of the laws," by depriving Ayala of her liberty to
carry out her duties and "by making false and stigmatizing
claims in connection with removing her from 23 homicide cases,
without providing her an opportunity to clear her name."
The suit also claims that Scott's appointment of King
violated the Florida Constitution because King was not elected
by voters of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, thus depriving them of
their right to choose their state attorney.
On April 3, the day of Scott's order to replace Ayala, King
filed notice to seek the death penalty in the case of Markeith
Loyd, the defendant in the Orlando cop killing, according to the
filing.
When Scott ordered Ayala off the cases, he said in a
statement: "State Attorney Ayala's complete refusal to consider
capital punishment for the entirety of her term sends an
unacceptable message that she is not interested in considering
every available option in the fight for justice."