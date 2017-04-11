FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. An Orlando-based state prosecutor who was removed from 23 murder cases by Florida Governor Rick Scott for refusing to consider the death penalty on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit claiming that Scott's executive order was unconstitutional and seeking to reverse it.

Aramis Ayala, who took office in January as state attorney for the Ninth Judicial District in central Florida, covering Orange and Osceola Counties, last month said she would not seek the death penalty in murder cases. One of those cases is for the killing of an Orlando police officer.

In the suit filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Ayala claims that Scott acted unconstitutionally in not allowing her the discretion to decide how she wants to run the prosecutor's office. The lawsuit cites violations of both the U.S. Constitution and the Florida Constitution.

Scott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit also names as a defendant Brad King, state attorney for Florida's Fifth Judicial Circuit, who was assigned by Scott to prosecute the 23 murder cases. The suit asks that King be kept from taking over those cases.

The suit claims that Scott violated the U.S. Constitution, citing the 14th Amendment's clause guaranteeing "equal protection of the laws," by depriving Ayala of her liberty to carry out her duties and "by making false and stigmatizing claims in connection with removing her from 23 homicide cases, without providing her an opportunity to clear her name."

The suit also claims that Scott's appointment of King violated the Florida Constitution because King was not elected by voters of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, thus depriving them of their right to choose their state attorney.

On April 3, the day of Scott's order to replace Ayala, King filed notice to seek the death penalty in the case of Markeith Loyd, the defendant in the Orlando cop killing, according to the filing.

When Scott ordered Ayala off the cases, he said in a statement: "State Attorney Ayala's complete refusal to consider capital punishment for the entirety of her term sends an unacceptable message that she is not interested in considering every available option in the fight for justice."