Florida Supreme Court justices on Wednesday
asked whether an Orlando prosecutor removed from first-degree
murder cases by Governor Rick Scott had the discretion to adopt
a policy not to seek the death penalty in her district.
Aramis Ayala, a Democrat who took office in January, sued
the Republican governor this spring over his decision to take
her off two dozen murder cases.
She has said the death penalty is not in the best interest
of justice and argues Scott is exceeding his authority. Scott
says Florida state attorneys should "prosecute individuals to
the fullest extent of the law," including the death penalty.
Ayala's lawyer, Roy Austin of Washington, argued on
Wednesday that she had used allowable discretion in choosing not
to pursue capital punishment, including in a high-profile case
against a man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and
an Orlando policewoman in separate incidents.
Justice R. Fred Lewis said Ayala appeared to be creating a
blanket policy when she announced at a March press conference
that she would not seek death sentences in the Ninth Judicial
District, which includes Orange and Osceola counties in central
Florida.
“How is that really within the concept of discretion?" Lewis
asked. "To my mind, discretion is when you make a decision on a
case-by-case basis."
Austin said prosecutors throughout Florida make calls on how
to handle various types of cases.
"Discretion comes in many forms. What State Attorney Ayala
did was absolutely an exercise in discretion," the lawyer said.
Florida Solicitor General Amit Agarwal, arguing on behalf of
the governor, said allowing Ayala to create a "blanket policy"
in the Ninth Judicial District could lead to an uneven
application of justice for first-degree murder cases across
Florida.
Ayala is the first black woman be elected as a state
attorney in Florida. She sued Scott in April to take back the
murder cases, which are now being handled by the Republican
state attorney for an adjoining district, with the help of some
of Ayala's staff.
The justices did not say on Wednesday when they would rule.
Austin has indicated he will pursue the case in federal court if
Ayala loses the fight in Florida's top court.