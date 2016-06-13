FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Adele breaks down in tears, dedicates concert to Orlando victims
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Target LGBT
June 13, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

Adele breaks down in tears, dedicates concert to Orlando victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - British singer Adele broke down in tears on Sunday as she dedicated her Antwerp concert to the victims of the Orlando gay nightclub shooting in which 49 people were killed.

"I'd like to start tonight by dedicating this entire show to everybody in Orlando, at Pulse nightclub last night," the singer is seen saying in a video captured by an audience member. "The LGBTQ community ... They're like my soul mates since I was really young, so I'm really moved by it."

The singer, known for her chart topping hits on heartbreak, apologised to her fans for crying so early in her show, adding her songs were "miserable".

Writing By Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.