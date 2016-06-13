Adele breaks down in tears, dedicates concert to Orlando victims

June 13 (Reuters) - British singer Adele broke down in tears on Sunday as she dedicated her Antwerp concert to the victims of the Orlando gay nightclub shooting in which 49 people were killed.

"I'd like to start tonight by dedicating this entire show to everybody in Orlando, at Pulse nightclub last night," the singer is seen saying in a video captured by an audience member. "The LGBTQ community ... They're like my soul mates since I was really young, so I'm really moved by it."

The singer, known for her chart topping hits on heartbreak, apologised to her fans for crying so early in her show, adding her songs were "miserable".