WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden was briefed on the Orlando nightclub shootings by his national security adviser on Sunday and is closely monitoring the situation, the White House said in a statement.

“Biden offered his prayers for all those killed and injured in the shooting and sends his condolences to all the families and loved ones of the victims,” the statement said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)