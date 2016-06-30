FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

Celebrities make a video tribute to Orlando shooting victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Forty-nine celebrities including singer Lady Gaga and actress Jamie Lee Curtis appear in a video tribute to the victims of the June 12 shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

Cuba Gooding Jr., Caitlyn Jenner, Jane Fonda and Gerard Butler are among other celebrities who take turns to speak about the life of each of the 49 victims killed in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The 18-minute video "Stop the Hate" for aid group Human Rights Campaign is aimed at both protecting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people as well as preventing gun violence, its makers say. (Writing by Gayle Issa, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
