June 13, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

FBI's Comey: Orlando suspect did not appear to have explosives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - There is no indication that the suspect in the Orlando nightclub shooting had any explosives, FBI Director James Comey told reporters on Monday.

Comey added that authorities know what kind of cell phone suspect New York-born Omar Mateen used, but he declined to identify what type it was or whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation has gained access to it.

Additionally, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates said authorities will reexamine whether to change the policy regarding people previously under FBI investigation buying firearms. Currently, the FBI is not notified when someone formerly on terror watch list tries to buy a gun, Comey said. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
