Some U.S. lawmakers press for gun control after Florida shooting

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history prompted calls on Sunday by some members of Congress for legislation to tighten control of weapons sales, although there are slim hopes for much change after 50 people were killed at a Florida nightclub.

Democratic Senator Robert Casey said he would announce a bill on Monday that would ban anyone convicted of a misdemeanor hate crime from owning a firearm.

Under current law, those with felony convictions are prohibited from buying or possessing a gun, but those convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes are not. Casey’s bill is called the “Hate Crimes Prevention Act”

He planned to make the announcement in his home state of Pennsylvania, after a meeting with members of Pittsburgh’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Lawmakers, including some Republicans, have pressed for stricter gun laws after earlier mass shootings, but the measures have failed to gain enough support to become law. Backed by the powerful gun industry lobby, many members of Congress strongly resist any restrictions on weapons sales, saying they threaten Americans’ constitutional rights.

Other Democratic lawmakers also called for Congress to act after Sunday’s attack in Orlando, some in very strong terms.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said the “epidemic” of gun violence would continue if Congress does not act and that lawmakers shared responsibility.

“Congress has become complicit in these murders by its total, unconscionable deafening silence. This doesn’t have to happen, but this epidemic will continue without end if Congress continues to sit on its hands and do nothing - again,” Murphy said in a statement.

A gunman killed 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown in Murphy’s home state, Connecticut, in 2012 and he has been one of the loudest voices in Congress calling for tighter gun regulations since.

The suspected Orlando attacker, identified as Omar Mateen, 29, a Florida resident and U.S. citizen who was the son of immigrants from Afghanistan, was carrying an AR-15 style assault rifle and a handgun, authorities said..

The FBI said Mateen had twice been interviewed by agents, in 2013 and 2014, after making comments to co-workers indicating he supported militant groups, but neither interview led to evidence of criminal activity.