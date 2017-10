WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday called the shooting in Orlando, Florida, in which 50 people died at the weekend, “a very serious tragedy.”

Speaking at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, the Buddhist leader called on the audience to observe a moment of silence. “Yesterday, very serious tragedy, Orlando. So let us some silent prayer, OK,” he said. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)