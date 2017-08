WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The FBI will hold a news conference on Monday morning on the Orlando, Florida nightclub shooting rampage that killed 50 people and wounded 53, media outlets reported.

CNN and MSNBC said the FBI would brief the press at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT) on the shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry)