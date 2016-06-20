FBI schedules 11 a.m. news conference on Florida nightclub shooting

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The FBI planned a 11:00 a.m. (1500 GMT) news conference Monday near the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, to provide updates on the investigation into last week's shooting, the bureau said.

Before the news conference, authorities planned to release transcripts of communications between police and gunman Omar Mateen during last Sunday's the three-hour siege at the club, the FBI said in a statement.

During that time, the gunman paused to call emergency 911 dispatchers and post internet messages professing support for Islamist militant groups, authorities have said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)