Suspected Orlando shooter worked for G4S since 2007
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
June 12, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

Suspected Orlando shooter worked for G4S since 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The man identified as the shooter who killed 50 people at a packed gay nightclub in Florida on Sunday had worked for G4S, the world’s largest security firm, since 2007 and carried a gun as part of his duties, the company said on Sunday.

Police killed the shooter, identified as Omar Mateen, 29, a Florida resident and U.S. citizen who was the son of immigrants from Afghanistan.

“He was an armed security officer,” said a spokesman, David Satterfield. G4S said in a statement that Mateen had been employed by the company since Sept. 10, 2007. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Peter Cooney)

